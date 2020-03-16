Netflix has stopped filming the second season of The Witcher for two weeks, owing to the spread of coronavirus in the United Kingdom (via Deadline).

The postponement is “effective immediately,” and the production crew will continue to be paid for those two weeks. A representative told Deadline that this will “allow everyone the time to make informed decisions about how to move forward,” especially as reports indicate that the outbreak will get worse before it gets better. “The coronavirus has raised challenging issues for everyone working on set on productions for Netflix. We are very grateful for all the work everyone has done to keep cast and crew safe during this pandemic,” the representative continued.

The Witcher is the first major TV show produced in the UK to be affected by coronavirus complications. The Czech Republic, Scotland, Slovakia, and England are key locations for the second season, with a set in Arborfield Studios (40 miles outside of London) possibly representing the city of Oxenfurt.

Fortunately, postponing production will prevent the transmission of infection to individuals and avoid placing vulnerable people at risk. The Washington Post has a (free) article that effectively explains how quickly a disease will infiltrate a healthy population in four scenarios, and that extensive social distancing makes a huge difference to the number of people falling ill.

