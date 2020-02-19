The Uncharted movie will begin filming in four weeks’ time, and rumours say that Venom director Ruben Fleischer signed on for the adaptation (via games radar).

Originally pitched in 2008, the project has had Shawn Levy, Seth Gordon, Neil Burger, David O’ Russell, Dan Trachtenberg, and Travis Knight all tipped to direct over the past twelve years. They entered and exited the movie for their own reasons, and apparently, Venom director Ruben Fleischer has been getting calls from PlayStation Pictures about taking the reins.

Here’s hoping that he picked up, because the adaptation is set to start filming in a month’s time. “We start shooting in like four weeks. Mark Wahlberg is going to be amazing as Sully, the stunt department that we have out there in Berlin have done an amazing job already prepping the stunts, and it's gonna be an exciting one,” said actor Tom Holland to IGN. Holland is playing the role of a younger Nathan Drake in the movie, and will precede the events of the games.

“It's a very young, fresh take on the character, because obviously we didn't get to meet him all that much when he was younger,” explained Holland. “But it's a pretty awesome movie, and it's global, we travel the world. We see some amazing places. And Mark Wahlberg and I are gonna have a great summer together.” The script has been penned by Joe Carnahan and Rafe Judkins, who have credits on The A-Team, The Grey, Chuck, Hemlock Grove, and Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD between them.

The Uncharted movie will arrive in theatres on March 5, 2021.

