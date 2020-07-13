A second Ubisoft Forward showcase will be held later this year, as announced by the company yesterday.

“I hope you will have enjoyed what you have seen today, and that you will love playing these games,” said Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot of the games shown off in the latest presentation. After E3 2020 was axed due to the pandemic, a number of companies pivoted to individual or collective showcases of their upcoming games. Since then, we’ve had Summer of Gaming presentations, and the Xbox 20/20 update, as well as the Night City Wire event from CD Projekt Red and the Wholesome Games Direct.

“I’m proud of our teams for delivering an ambitious, proud, and creative lineup of games,” continued Guillemot. “And we haven’t shown you everything yet. In fact, we have a lot more to come. So you will have another Ubisoft Forward to reveal even more about our upcoming games.” Ubisoft communications specialist Youssef Maguid also teased at another equally exciting show: “Remember, we’ll be back later this year with another Ubisoft Forward filled with tons of game news and updates.”

