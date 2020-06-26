In the Night City Wire presentation, CD Projekt Red released a new trailer for Cyberpunk 2077, and there’s a lot happening in these two minutes.

Mixing cinematics and gameplay, the trailer takes place in the prologue of the game, with only the “first few quests” depicted here. Our protagonist, V, is tracking down a “chip of immortality,” and though that sounds extremely tasty, they’re talking about the tech, not the fried potato.

The world of Night City is dingy and neon-soaked, with people itching to fight or to barter their way to a better life. Combat is chaotic, and could even involve a hand cannon, like, a literal cannon that is held in your arm. V is also able to deploy blades from their arms, and even engage in some old-fashioned dust ups in melee fights. It also looks very beautiful, but it was always going to, on one of CD Projekt Red’s super duper souped-up computers.

Cyberpunk 2077 comes to Google Stadia, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on November 19, 2020. Watch the new trailer below.