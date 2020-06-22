Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time has been officially revealed, and it’s developed by Toys for Bob with a story that continues the original trilogy.

In the upcoming game, the nefarious Dr. Neo Cortex, the villainous Dr. N. Tropy, and the infamous Uka-Uka have torn the fabric of space and time, causing a temporal rift. This also reveals that the marsupials exist in a multiverse, and these enemies want to rule over the multiverse as its evil emperors. Coco and Crash must stop them, and the game will be an action-platformer with zany mechanics and a fresh visual direction.

Toys for Bob—who also developed the Spyro Reignited trilogy—aims to deliver the “precision gameplay we all fell in love with in the ‘90s” but in an all-new game. The story picks up after the end of Warped, and has a Modern mode with unlimited lives, and a Retro mode with a limited number of lives. Furthermore, players will be able to play as Coco, Crash, and Cortex, with the latter offering a contrasting perspective on the bandicoots’ misadventures.

And, players will find four Quantum Masks (those being the guardians of space and time) that will give them the “ability to bend the rules of reality and gain advanced ways to conquer dangerous obstacles.” One mask might slow time to let the player cross barriers, and another might manipulate gravity to gain the upper hand.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time comes to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 2. Watch the trailer below.



