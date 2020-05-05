Xbox 20/20 will be a series of updates on the Xbox Series X and its first-party titles, and it kicks off with the first of the monthly updates this week (via IGN).

“Starting with the May 7th episode of Inside Xbox, we will be showcasing what happens next in the world of Xbox, every month, which is why we’re calling it ‘Xbox 20/20,’” said Jerret West, CVP of Gaming Marketing at Xbox. “These monthly moments will take place throughout the rest of the year and will be a way for us to engage, connect and celebrate with you about what’s in store for the next generation of gaming, including what’s next for Xbox Series X, Xbox Game Studios, Xbox Game Pass and Project xCloud. Every month will bring something different. Stay tuned to Xbox Wire for more details.”

Official Xbox Series X gameplay will premiere on May 7, though this will be for third-party games, including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. It will also “be confirming games that utilize our new Smart Delivery feature, which ensures that you always play the best version of the games you own for your console, across generations.” We already know that CD Projekt Red has opted into this programme with Cyberpunk 2077, allowing Xbox One players to get the Xbox Series X version of the game free of charge.

The games to be shown off on Thursday will be “Xbox Series X Optimized, meaning they are built to take advantage of the powerful Xbox Series X features that make games look and feel incredible, including 4K resolution at up to 120 frames per second, DirectStorage, hardware-accelerated DirectX raytracing, super-fast load times and much more.” Wowzers.

Rolling back around to the Xbox 20/20 schedule, we don’t know when the June update will drop. However, the July update will “focus on the incredible games coming from Xbox Game Studios,” which may include Halo Infinite, Grounded, and the unannounced offering from Playground Games. West also listed the intentions that the Xbox team has for the rest of the year:

“Our goal remains to launch Xbox Series X and Halo Infinite this Holiday

All 15 Xbox Game Studios teams are hard at work on next-generation games for Xbox Series X and Xbox Game Pass

The best development teams around the world are working hard to have their games ready to play on Xbox Series X this holiday

For PC players, we plan to support the community by making all our major releases at launch available with Xbox Game Pass for PC, including Halo Infinite, Wasteland 3, Minecraft Dungeons and of course, Microsoft Flight Simulator.

We have new updates and titles lined up for Xbox Game Pass for console and PC

We’re expanding Project xCloud into new countries and on new devices—and later this year Project xCloud and Xbox Game Pass will come together, enabling you and your friends to play together in more ways.”

The Xbox Series X will launch in the latter months of 2020.