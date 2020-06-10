Call of Duty 2020 is being developed by Treyarch, apparently, and we might even see the new game in tomorrow’s PlayStation 5 event (via GameSpot).

Professional Call of Duty player Chance divulged that he had recently been contacted by Treyarch to discuss the “competitive philosophy” of the next game. The professional Call of Duty scene is especially important to the game’s reception, and to Activision, and the company has taken into account the feedback of pro players in the past. “The devs over at Treyarch are really interested in making next year a great year for competitive,” he explained in a post to Reddit. “And I’m being 100% serious.”

Chance may be “100% serious,” but we still must hesitate before we throw our lot in with the pro player. Neither Treyarch or Activision have made any mention of who’s making the next Call of Duty game, nor when it would release and for which platforms. Nevertheless, there are claims that the game will be titled “Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War,” and this has been affirmed by industry insiders.