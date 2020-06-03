Platinum Games is “already thinking about self-published games to come” after the success of The Wonderful 101: Remastered (via Nintendo Life).

At the start of the year, Platinum Games announced that its investment received from Tencent Holdings would “strengthen our foundation as a business and expand from game development.” One of its ambitions involved “exploring self-publishing,” which sparked speculation as to which games we would see from the studio in the coming months. With a comical teaser from director Hideki Kamiya, one of the four Platinum Games projects was revealed to be a remaster of The Wonderful 101.

Though it’s slightly shaky on the Switch, the game has gotten a warm welcome from fans. Platinum Games president and CEO Kenichi Sato expressed his gratitude to players for their enthusiasm and their patience, and outlined why The Wonderful 101: Remastered was “a big moment” for the team.

“Our mission as a company, our main goal as we make all of our games, is to become the number one developer for player satisfaction. That goal won’t change. Publishing our games ourselves deepens our connection to our players,” he explained in a post to the company’s website. “In the past, we’ve devoted ourselves entirely to development, rather than split our resources with publishing before we were ready. But we’ve been building our self-publishing foundations up, little by little, and the time has finally come. The Wonderful 101: Remastered is the culmination of that resolve, the hard work of our staff, and cooperation from platform holders. I truly hope you’ll play and enjoy it.”

Sato stated that the studio is “already thinking about self-published games to come,” which is intriguing information, indeed. The Wonderful 102? Astral Chain 2? A Viewtiful Joe remaster? Well, let’s not get too ahead of ourselves. Platinum Games is still working hard on Bayonetta 3, and will still collaborate with external companies to develop and publish other games. We’ll let you know when we know about the developer’s plans.

The Wonderful 101: Remastered is out now for PC, PlayStation 4, and PC.

