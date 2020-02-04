Platinum Games’ The Wonderful 101: Remastered Kickstarter campaign was completed in less than four hours, and so the new game is coming to PC, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch (via Eurogamer).

There were signs that the studio was mobilising for a special surprise. Director Hideki Kamiya posed for a photo with computers that showed “101” on their displays, and the company casually made a Kickstarter profile. Platinum Games has a soft spot for The Wonderful 101, but it seemed like it would be a castle in the sky. Continued discussions with publisher Nintendo did not bear fruit, but the investment injection from Tencent Holdings meant that Platinum Games could “strengthen our foundation as a business and expand from game development into exploring self-publishing.” As announced yesterday, The Wonderful 101 is the first of four projects that the studio will begin in 2020.

At the time of writing, the Kickstarter has accrued £784,000 (or ¥111 million), easily eclipsing its £40,000 (or ¥5.4 million) goal. The total is still rising, and the pledges that remain begin with £28 for a digital version of the remaster to around £4,000 which gets the backer a t-shirt, an art book, differing formats of the soundtrack, custom controllers, a Twitter block from Kamiya, and more. Most importantly, the campaign has met its three stretch goals, and so the remaster will be coming to PC, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. There are two further goals—a speedrunning Time Attack mode and Luka’s First Mission, a “brand-new 2D side-scrolling adventure.”

The new game will upgrade the graphics and mechanics of the original, instead of adding to the game. “In terms of the contents, it's one of our larger games, so we're happy with how it is. It's not the case that we want to add more content—we just want to make it more user-friendly… I’ve got a list of the things I’ve always wanted to change that I wasn’t quite satisfied with in the original,” said Kamiya to Eurogamer. Being able to revisit the game has allowed us to make those fine-tuned adjustments.” In sum, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, but give it a bit of spit and polish.

