The Wonderful 101: Remastered is having a bit of a time of it on the Switch, as opposed to the PlayStation 4 and PC ports (via WccfTech).

A report from Digital Foundry states that the game’s performance is floundering on the hardware, which is worrying. In 2018, Platinum Games was “trying to negotiate with Nintendo whether a possible Wonderful 101 Switch release could happen,” and time and time again, the answer was negative. However, an investment injection from Tencent Holdings and a historically happy relationship with Nintendo allowed Platinum Games to kickstart The Wonderful 101: Remastered, and bring the Wii U title to new platforms.

The analyst found that the game’s performance on the Nintendo Switch is the worst of the three platforms. It runs at 1080p resolution in docked mode, but suffers from inadequate frame rates of between 30 and 40 FPS. The handheld mode for Switch actually improves its performance, despite only running at 720p resolution. Now, it is possible that Platinum Games has a day one patch in the pipeline for this version of the game. The Wonderful 101: Remastered isn’t out yet, and the studio may already be aware of the problem. We’ll keep you in the loop.

The Wonderful 101: Remastered comes to Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC on May 19 in North America and May 22 in Europe.

