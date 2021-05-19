Nintendo has announced that the upcoming release of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD will be accompanied by the release of a new Loftwing and Zelda amiibo that will, naturally, also have functionality within the game.

The figure has Zelda and a Loftwing — one of the birds which feature in the game as a sort of traversal system between the floating islands of Skyloft, where the game takes place. While usually, Link uses designated save points to travel from surface to sky, the amiibo will allow those who own it to return to the skies from anywhere on the surface, up to and including dungeons. Using it again while in the air will also let you travel back to the exact point you took off from, thus allowing you to use the feature like a sort of handy fast-travel system.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD remaster was first officially announced back in February, several months after a sneaky listing for the game was spotted on Amazon last summer. As well as a visual spruce-up from the 2009 original, this HD version will also make the adventure's formerly mandatory motion controls entirely optional.

The Loftwing and Zelda amiibo and The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD are both set to launch exclusively for the Nintendo Switch on July 16, 2021. Check out the amiibo's trailer for yourself below.