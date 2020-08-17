The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Switch port has popped up on Amazon.

That’s odd. In 2018, Nintendo ruled out the possibility of a Skyward Sword Switch port. Maybe we should say “Skyward Switch” for short here. Then, in 2019, series producer Eiji Aonuma said that there were no intentions to bring back any other Zelda games. “Currently I don’t have plans,” he qualified. “But if there is a title that we can incorporate new elements or new features that is perhaps a perfect fit for a remake, then maybe we’ll consider it.”

In terms of releases, Nintendo has had a fairly quiet year this year, with the launches of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition, and Paper Mario: The Origami King raking in the cash. No other Nintendo titles are announced for the remainder of the year, so Skyward Switch sounds enticing. However, this listing from Amazon UK doesn’t actually confirm its existence.

In addition, Skyward Sword uses motion controls. Yes, the Switch has motion controls. But, imagine playing Skyward Sword on the bus, and every time the bus goes over a pebble, Link’s Skyward Strike stops charging. That’s going to get very annoying, very quickly. Not to mention the precise movements required for sideways, upwards, downwards, and thrust attacks.

I’m not sure it’ll work. We’ll keep you in the loop once we hear an official acknowledgement from Nintendo.

