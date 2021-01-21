SNK has released its second character trailer introducing the next fighter in the roster of upcoming beat-em-up The King of Fighters XV, and this go around it's the turn of sleepy fighter Meitenkun.

Despite his love of a good nap, this fighter is certainly not one to sleep on. As well as superhuman strength, he can also channel his chi power into his pillow to use as part of his combos or even in a devestating ranged attack.

It sounds like we'll be getting another character reveal next week, as the end of the video invites us once more to tune in in a week's time for yet more info. The King of Fighters XV is currently scheduled for release on as-yet-unannounced platforms in 2021.