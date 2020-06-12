It’s Friday! Or is it? Time is a social construct, so I could tell you it’s Wednesday today, and how could you prove me wrong? It’s Friday because it’s the fifth day this week, but when did this week start? Can’t prove that either, I’m afraid. Well, the calendar in the bottom right corner of the monitor says it’s Friday. Who told the computer that it’s Friday? Anyone could change that display in the settings. What I can say, for certain, is that events occurred and news transpired in this indefinable time period, and it’s been turned into bite-size chunks, here in the round-up…

You may think you know how to brew a mug of tea, and then a video scrolls into your life and utterly annihilates that understanding. Why’ve they microwaved the water? When will they stop pouring sugar into the mug? How is the ratio of tea to milk even physically possible within the dimensions of the container?

It’s shocking. It shakes the foundations of the routine of which your life revolves around. As concerning as this video may be, I offer a resolution. This tea is for a different purpose. I won’t pretend to know what that purpose is. But it makes them happy, and it inspired me to go looking for different types of tea, and what they’re for.

Of course, there’s black tea, which one would assume is the original tea. That’s a half truth, because black tea is the most processed form of tea. Processed doesn’t mean unhealthy, though; black tea will regulate blood pressure, lower blood sugar level, foster heart health, and improve digestion. On the other end of the spectrum of teas, there is green tea. The leaves haven’t been oxidised like black tea leaves, and so the drink is lauded for its benefits like lots of naturally present antioxidants and or lessening anxiety.

Bang in the middle of the range of teas is oolong tea. Oolong tea is partially oxidised, leading to a mix of the properties of black tea and green tea. In addition, drinking this type of tea lowers cholesterol and helps to monitor blood sugar levels. White tea comes from the youngest shoots of the tea plant, and it has the lightest taste with the lowest caffeine content, and still has the same cardiovascular health benefits. Then, there’s pu-erh tea, which involves a process of fermentation to produce a very dark tea. This tea offers up to 20 or more infusions of tea from one pot of leaves, all equally as strong in taste, which is very economical. It’s thought to aid digestion, and should be consumed with dim sum in Cantonese culture.

I feel like we’ve all learned something here today, so here’s the news.

Clockwork Aquario, the long lost arcade platformer, is coming to Switch and PlayStation 4

Clockwork Aquario, or Tokeijikake no Aquario, was a technicolour co-op platformer for the Sega System 18. With the game, Westone Bit Entertainment wanted to push the machine to its very limits, and deliver a dynamic gameplay experience unlike anything else on the market. Yet, its core mechanics centred around 2D graphics, which was considered outdated before the game had even launched. It gathered dust for almost 30 years, until retailer Strictly Limited Games and publisher ININ Games dredged it from Sega M2’s catalogue. The game will be coming to Switch and PlayStation 4 in the summer, and will be a physical and digital release.

Harry Potter action-RPG leaks include returning characters, romances, and Quidditch

Titled “Hogwarts: A Dark Legacy,” the game’s story apparently takes place after Harry Potter’s children have graduated from Hogwarts. The player, a fifth-year student transferring to Hogwarts from a different magical school, will be sorted, and is able to choose their heritage: pureblood, half-blood, or muggle-born. The Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff, Slytherin, and Gryffindor houses will have their own questlines, as an overarching story of a former Death Eater gaining newfound power threatens the harmony of the wizarding world. The leaks also claim that characters from the series will show up, and there are even romances which culminate in marriage in the end game.

Far Cry 6 won’t be set in North America, claims report

“I don’t want to ruin Ubisoft’s plans by giving you all the information, but I can say with certainty that those of you who didn’t like Far Cry 5’s North American setting are likely to find this game more interesting when it’s officially unveiled,” said the source. Far Cry 5 took players to the fictional region of Hope County in Montana, and Far Cry New Dawn reimagined its ruins after nuclear explosions lay waste to the world. Though these were interesting entries to the Far Cry formula, the earlier games were set in far flung corners of Africa, the Pacific Ocean, and Asia. The source states that the next game will return to these roots, in an “exotic location,” and that it will be unveiled in Ubisoft Forward, scheduled for July 12.

Ikumi Nakamura wants to pitch a new Okami game to Capcom

Nakamura is known for her work on Okami, Bayonetta, The Evil Within, and The Evil Within 2 as a concept artist, and as the apprentice of Shinji Mikami. Her magnetic charisma on the stage of E3 2019 won her a lot of fans, and after her departure from Tango Gameworks, she’s eyeing up new creative ventures. She had previously expressed interest in making a new Okami game, and in teaming up with director Hideki Kamiya once again. “That’s actually the project she wants to make a reality the most,” said the translator in the interview with Nakamura with IGN Japan. “As long as she goes after it, she has a feeling the chances are pretty high that it might become a reality.”

The Last of Us Part 2 director is already anticipating a possible Part 3

“The first game is so sacred. The ending is so sacred,” said director Neil Druckmann in an interview with GQ. “People are always like, ‘Do another one but focus [on] all new characters.’ Or like, ‘Do it in, like, Europe. Or do it in Japan. Do something really different.’” However, The Last of Us Part 2 was never going to leave Joel and Ellie behind. “To me, at that point, you might as well just do a new IP,” he explained. “Versus saying: no, we’re gonna double down and we’re gonna expose what this ending means. To take some of the things that people hold sacred and just… dismantle it.” With regard to future games, Druckmann seems to be considering a Part 3 in the The Last of Us series, but it is very early days. “As you start wrapping things up, creatively there are fewer and fewer responsibilities and my mind can’t help but think about the next thing. So, yeah, the next thing could be a Part 3, the next thing could be some new IP,” he concluded.

Call of Duty 2020 alpha build seemingly pops up on PlayStation Network

On the PlayStation Network, there is a game titled “The Red Door.” Innocuous, run-of-the-mill, unsuspicious stuff. However, this entry’s content identification reads: “EP0002-CUSA20074_00-COD2020INTALPHA1.” Apparently, this is an alpha build of the next Call of Duty game, and determined dataminers have claimed that the title is Call of Duty: Black Ops. Previously, the title was rumoured to be Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, but Activision might have hit the backspace key after reading that title out loud to themselves. A sensible decision, I think. Also, the files contain acronyms for campaign (CP), multiplayer (MP), Zombies (ZM), Warzone (WZ), and Warzone Zombies (WZZM). Yes, Warzone Zombies. Well, we’ll have to wait and see whether there’s any stock in these discoveries.

Metal: Hellsinger crosses Doom and Crypt of the Necrodancer, coming 2021

I mean, the title “Metal: Hellsinger” says it all really. But, I will continue steadfastly onwards. An FPS with ridiculously satisfying rhythm shooting, it’s in development for PC and consoles, and that’s including the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. The player is cast into the depths of Hell to dispatch demons, and they must shoot to the beat to deal out heavy damage. The more accurate the player is with their rhythm, the intense the music will become. Troy Baker will narrate its “epic” story, and Matt Heafy from Trivium and Alissa White-Gluz from Arch Enemy have signed on for the soundtrack.

Riot Games suspends executive after 'abhorrent' George Floyd comments on Facebook

“We’ll say firmly that the sentiment in that image is abhorrent, against our values, and directly counter to our belief that addressing systemic racism requires immediate societal change, which we detailed in the commitments we made Friday,” said the company in a statement supplied to Vice. Executive Ron Johnson allegedly attributed George Floyd’s death to his apparent criminal convictions, and said that his death was “a learning opportunity… this type of criminal lifestyle never results in good things happening to you or those around you.” Riot Games is conducting an internal investigation while Johnson has been placed on leave, though it will not publicise its conclusion.