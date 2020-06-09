Far Cry 6 is apparently going to be shown off in Ubisoft Forward, the developer’s own online presentation of upcoming games, and it apparently won’t be set in North America (via Tweaktown).

Spoilers for Far Cry 5 and Far Cry New Dawn are ahead, so stop reading if you’ve not gotten round to those games yet.

So, Far Cry 5 took players to the rolling hills and lush coniferous forests of Hope County, Montana. This slice of heaven was ruled by Joseph Seed, a preacher who believes the world will see an imminent apocalypse, and only those who join his cult, Eden’s Gate, will be saved. Convenient. Very convenient. At the end of the game, it is revealed that the world really has gone down the drain while the player has been climbing towers, and a nuclear bomb detonates on the horizon. Their attempted escape kills the player’s remaining allies, but the player is dragged by Joseph to safety into his underground bunker.

Seventeen years later, the events of Far Cry New Dawn transpire. The world of New Dawn is a miniature portion of the world of Far Cry 5, but it’s gone technicolour due to the radiation poisoning of the flora and fauna. Expectedly, Far Cry New Dawn isn’t especially disposed to the science of a nuclear detonation, and is much more interested in making explosions look cool. In addition, the spin-off experimented with new weapons and new mechanics for the player to get to grips with, including light RPG levelling features for guns and vehicles.

Far Cry 5 and Far Cry New Dawn were a departure for the series, because Far Cry games tend to spotlight a corner of the world that’s less well travelled. It seems that Far Cry 6 may make a return to its tried-and-true formula, if this new report is verifiable. The game, which is expected to be revealed in the Ubisoft Forward event on July 12, will take players to an “exotic location” and will be made for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox One.

“I don’t want to ruin Ubisoft’s plans by giving you all the information, but I can say with certainty that those of you who didn’t like Far Cry 5’s North American setting are likely to find this game more interesting when it’s officially unveiled,” said the source from Gamereactor.dk. An “exotic location” doesn’t give us much to go on, when earlier Far Cry games have jetted from Micronesia, to Central Africa, to a Pacific Ocean archipelago, to the Himalayas.

However, Michael Mando (the voice behind Vaas, the villain of Far Cry 3) has recently teased that he might reprise his role. Given the ending of Far Cry 3, that might be a bit tricky. But, nothing is impossible, and Mando’s performance as Vaas defined the third game.

Now, nothing in this report has been confirmed by Ubisoft. As a result, we have to consider this information to be only speculation, for now.