Former Battlefield 3 designer and Payday 2 director David Goldfarb has revealed the new game coming from his studio The Outsiders entitled Metal: Hellsinger, which is set to be a metal-themed FPS with a rhythm-focused twist.

The game, revealed during last night's IGN Summer of Gaming event, will see you traverse the depths of hell slaying demons with a variety of weapons, where you must shoot to the beat to score big. The more accurate you are, the more complex and intense the music will get - and the team really seem to be taking their metal seriously, getting in names from the genre's scene to provide vocals for the soundtrack including Trivium's Matt Heafy and Alissa White-Gluz from Arch Enemy to name but two.

Also promised is an 'epic storyline' narrated by Troy Baker, as well as leaderboards and a challenge mode to see if you can outblast your friends and more information is promised in the coming months. Metal: Hellsinger is set for launch on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC as well as Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 some time next year. In the meantime, you can check out the trailer - care of IGN - below.