The next Call of Duty game seems to have somehow leaked onto the PlayStation Network, in the form of an alpha build (via VG247).

PS4 Database, a tracking site which monitors the PlayStation Network, automatically created a new entry for a game titled “The Red Door.” Sounds like a P.T.-inspired affair, doesn’t it? Its content identification lets the cat out of the bag, though. It reads, “EP0002-CUSA20074_00-COD2020INTALPHA1.”

If I had a beard, I would be stroking it right now. Lamentably, I do not. PS4 Patches also corroborated the fact that “The Red Door” is the alpha build of the next Call of Duty game, because this game has actually gotten a number of patches recently. In addition, developers tend to privately share development builds over networks like PSN, Xbox Live and Steam, and with the majority of the industry working remotely, this has likely become old hat.

So, what have we learned from this entry? It’s got the highest age rating, inferring that it’s a Mature game, and dataminers have managed to dredge more from the details. The next Call of Duty game is apparently titled Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, but this entry states that it’s titled Call of Duty: Black Ops. In addition, the datamined files contain acronyms for campaign (CP), multiplayer (MP), Zombies (ZM), Warzone (WZ), and Warzone Zombies (WZZM). That would be something, wouldn’t it?

For the time being, Activision hasn’t made any mention of when we’ll get our mitts on the next Call of Duty game. We’ll keep you in the loop once we know more, and news might be on the way as soon as tomorrow.



