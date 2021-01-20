Some sad news for Ninja Gaiden fans, as it looks like original developers Team Ninja have "no plans currently" for a new title in the series, if the words of Fumihiko Yasuda are anything to go by.

Yasuda was speaking in an interview with VideoGamesChronicle as the director and producer of the Nioh series on that game's release of Nioh 2: Complete Edition when the topic came up. He did, however, offer a brief glimpse of hope when asked if the studio had a new Ninja Gaiden in the works: "No plans currently, but I’ve always wanted to make a new instalment in the series, so here’s hoping for that!" He also mentioned that if Team Ninja were to work on a new Ninja Gaiden title, they would "definitely like that to be on Xbox consoles."

As for Nioh, it seems Nioh 2: Complete Edition will be wrapping up that franchise too, with Yasuda saying "With Nioh CE and Nioh 2 CE, the story that we had built has come to an end. It’s reached a good point in the story where all the loose ends are tied up, so there are no plans for a sequel at this point. Of course, it’s something that is still possible in the future and that we will consider at a later date."

It's been a bit of a rollercoaster for fans of the long-running Ninja Gaiden series, with Team Ninja saying in an interview last year that they were keen to make a new entry in the Ryu Hayabusa saga. There's also the small matter of a Hong Kong listing spotted for a Ninja Gaiden Trilogy on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch back in September, so perhaps the studio is waiting to see the reception of that before deciding to pick the series back up again.

Either way, it looks like Team Ninja's immediate next plans might be something new entirely. The Nioh Collection featuring both Nioh 1 Remastered and Nioh 2: Complete Edition is scheduled to launch on PlayStation 5 on February 5.