Team Ninja would love to make a new Ninja Gaiden game, as revealed in an interview with IGN.

The developer is best known for the Dead or Alive series and the Ninja Gaiden series, though the last Ninja Gaiden game we got was Yaiba: Ninja Gaiden Z in 2014. Team Ninja did ninjas but new with Nioh in 2017, and Nioh 2 is set to launch in just over a month’s time. It has been a while since we caught up with Ryu Hayabusa, but the developer confirmed that it hasn’t forgotten about Ninja Gaiden, in spite of its focus on Nioh.

“The core members of the team that worked on Ninja Gaiden want to make a new game,” said Fumihiko Yasuda, director of Nioh 2. “We are aware that some fans wanted Ninja Gaiden more than Nioh 2. Now we see a lot of ninja games like [Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice] as well, and we see a lot of good inspirations in those games, so we hope to deliver some good news one day.” It isn’t a definite “yes”, but it isn’t a concrete “no” either. There are lots of ninja games at the moment, like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Nioh 2, and the anticipated Ghost of Tsushima, so the time is right for a remaster or a remake. Those types of games do rather well, or so I am told.

Nioh 2 will be released for the PlayStation 4 on March 13, 2020. The game offers online co-op play, and asynchronous multiplayer feature turns other players’ protagonists into NPCs that assist the player. Three DLCs are planned and these will be prequels to the core game, adding “hours of additional gameplay that will provide plenty of challenge for those thirsting for more.”