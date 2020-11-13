Team Ninja has announced that it's bringing both Nioh games to the PlayStation 5 in The Nioh Collection, which will not only feature the complete Nioh 2 with all its DLC but also the original game both with 4K and up to 120FPS support when it launches in Febuary of next year.

As detailed on the PlayStation Blog, the studio will also release Nioh 2 along with all three DLC expansions released so far in a Complete Edition for the PlayStation 4 on the same day. Meanwhile the PlayStation 5 will be able to get their hands on Nioh Remastered - The Complete Edition on its own or together with Nioh 2 Remastered - The Complete Edition in the Collection package.

If you pick up Nioh 2 - The Complete Edition on PlayStation 4, you'll be able to get a free upgrade to Nioh 2 - The Complete Edition on PlayStation 5, and if you own the base game you will also be able to upgrade to The Complete Edition on PS5 so that you'll get the PS5 versions of any DLC expansions you already own.

Still with us? Good — the studio also announced that Nioh 2 - The Complete Edition will additionally be coming to PCs via Steam, with 4K Ultra-HD support, 144Hz monitor support and 120FPS too. As a final bit of Nioh news, the final Nioh 2 expansion called The First Samurai will also be available on December 17.

The Nioh Collection will be available on the PlayStation 5 on February 5, 2021. You can also check out our review of Nioh 2 right over here.