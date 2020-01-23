Nioh 2 is getting three DLCs and these will precede the storyline of the core game, “promising hours of additional gameplay that will provide plenty of challenge for those thirsting for more.” (via Gematsu.)

Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja have dropped the story trailer for Nioh 2. The hero—a human and Yokai hybrid—is a mute mercenary who tracks and hunts down monsters, until one day, they suddenly transform against their own will. A kindly nomad gives them a Spirit Stone which acts as a bridge to the world of the Yokai. This item remedies these demonic outbursts, and the two characters join forces to collect the remaining Spirit Stones for a warlord concerned with their powers and use.

After the dust has settled on the Sengoku era, Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja have divulged that Nioh 2 will receive three DLCs that precede the events of the core game. Just like Nioh 1, these expansions will possess several campaign quests, some side-quests, and “new weapons, new combat abilities and new characters.” The Season Pass will include all of the DLC chapters, and the Season Pass is available through the Digital Deluxe Edition of Nioh 2. This will also offer premium in-game items such as the Demon Horde armor set and Kodama Netsuke Charm, and the Special Edition of Nioh 2 will come with a unique steelbook case and a “The Art of Nioh 2” booklet.

Nioh 2 will be released on March 13, 2020, for the PlayStation 4. Watch the new story trailer below.



