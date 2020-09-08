Developer Toys for Bob and Sony have revealed the latest playable character coming to Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, and it's the return of an old face with a brand... new face. Sorta.

A quick history lesson: Tawna Bandicoot was Crash's girlfriend in her one and only previous appearance in the original Crash Bandicoot trilogy, whom you were tasked with saving from Dr Cortex. For the new game however, the team at Toys for Bob decided to completely re-invision her as essentially a whole new character, with the conceit being that Crash and his pals bump into this Tawna from an alternative dimension where she was the hero of her own story. (via PlayStation Blog)

This has given the developers the opportunity to give a radical makeover in terms of look and backstory that the developers are calling "fierce and aspirational" and describe the new Tawna as an "experienced adventurer, a daring, driven, and confident hero" as well as a "lone wolf who doesn't need anyone's help."

In the game, she'll be another playable character, with a hook shot that lets her traverse around the levels alongside a wall jump manoeuvre, is able to perform a powerful ground pound attack and spin kicks.

Tawna Bandicoot will join Dingodile and Neo Cortex as brand new playable characters in Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time which is scheduled for release on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 2- and pre-orders will also get to try out a demo for the game next week, on September 16. Check out a reveal video for Tawna, courtesy of PlayStation Access, below.