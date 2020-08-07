Toys for Bob revealed new tidbits about Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, including levels with weird effects and skins and cosmetics for its playable characters.

These NVerted Stages were shown off in last night’s State of Play. With help from developer Beenox, the levels are a “beefed-up version of mirror mode” with new visuals which affect gameplay mechanics. “Our Bandicoots will have to complete these levels with new caveats such as splattering paint to see a safe path forward or running at the speed of an old timey film reel while playing in a new vintage environment,” explained Activision.

Skins and cosmetics are unlockable across the adventure, and will be wearable in any level. The wardrobe is only available for Crash and Coco, mind, not for the other roster of characters.

Speaking of, Crash Bandicoot: Warped’s Dingodile will be another playable character with his own strengths in a level. “In Crash 4 you’ll be able to play levels as Dingodile to alter the storytelling perspective and discover some fun new mechanics, similar to the Neo Cortex levels that have been discussed previously,” said Activision. “Dingodile can use his vacuum gun to hover and suck up TNT crates to launch at enemies, as well as indulge in some crocodile tail-spinning fun.”

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time launches for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 2. Watch the new gameplay trailer below.



