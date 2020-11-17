Nintendo has released the promised 1.1.0 patch for Super Mario 3D All-Stars, and as well as the promised camera control options the update also adds support for the original Nintendo GameCube controller.

As, er, noted by the patch notes on the official Nintendo US support website (thanks, Nintendo Life) there's a few caveats; the controller only works for Super Mario Sunshine—the game in the collection that originally came out for the GameCube back in 2002—and you'll have to put your Nintendo Switch into TV mode for it to work. You'll also need the official GameCube Controller Adapter to connect it, and it doesn't work with the Nintendo Swith Lite.

But still, it's a lovely touch that you can now enjoy the enhanced visuals of the adventure with the controller the game was originally designed for if you want that added touch of nostalgia. On top of this and the camera tweaks, the update also promises "other general fixes have been applied to improve overall gameplay across all three titles."

Super Mario 3D All-Stars, which packages Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy in one package with modern enhancements including graphical upgrades and support for widescreen displays is out now on Nintendo Switch and will be available until March 31, 2021.