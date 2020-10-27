Nintendo has announced that Super Mario 3D All-Stars will recieve an update in November that will include the option to allow players to invert their camera controls.

Making the announcement via the official Super Mario Twitter account, the company confirmed that the option will be available in all three games in the collection including Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy. The update is currently scheduled to land for the game on November 17.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars released last month for the Nintendo Switch as part of the big N's celebration of 35 years since the original Super Mario Bros launched on the NES in 1985. However, those wanting to try the collection will have to do so relatively quickly as it will only be available on the Nintendo eShop until March 31, 2021.