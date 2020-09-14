Nintendo has released a new trailer for upcoming compliation Super Mario 3D All-Stars, showing off the collection's contents as well as some of the improvements made for the Nintendo Switch release.

In addition to three classic 3D Mario games Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy, the collection will also feature a music player, allowing you to play the Original Soundtrack from all three games at your leisure—with over 170 songs to pick from.

On top of this, the trailer also shows off some of the enhancements made to the games in the collection that take full advantage of the Switch's hardware, including all three games upgraded to HD resolution, 16:9 screen support for Super Mario Sunshine and, for those with a standard Nintendo Switch model, dual Joy-Con support that includes the ability to pass a controller to a second player to enable Assist Play in Super Mario Galaxy.

The collection was officially announced and revealed as part of the Super Mario Bros 35th Anniversary Celebrations a couple of weeks ago which also revealed that this collection will be a limited run, and only available until March 31, 2021.

Check out the trailer for yourself below, Super Mario 3D All-Stars releases exclusively on Nintendo Switch on September 18.