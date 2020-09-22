Insomniac Games has confirmed that, sadly, players with save data for Marvel's Spider-Man on PS4 will not see their saves transfer over to PlayStation 5 should they pick up Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered.

Confirming the news via a Tweet to fans on social media following the weekend's announcement that a remastered version of the PlayStation 4 game will come bundled with Marvels Spider-Man: Miles Morales' Ultimate Edition, the developer has revealed that you will have to start your game again for scratch as your existing save will not transfer across to the Remastered edition.

Of course, the positive side of this for trophy hunters is that they'll be able to pick up a whole new set of trophies for the game —which is excellent and well worth a replay too, we should add —but it's certainly disappointing for those hoping their hard-earned progress would carry over to the new system.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is set for launch alongside the PlayStation 5, on November 12 or November 19 in Europe. It'll also be available on the PlayStation 4, but as you've no doubt inferred, not as part of the Ultimate Edition that includes Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered.