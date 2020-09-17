Spider-Man: Miles Morales was a major part of last night's PlayStation 5 showcase, with the latest outing of web-swinging action getting a meaty eight minutes of new footage shown off at the event.

In addition, Sony confirmed that the PlayStation exclusive will be packaged in an Ultimate Edition which will include Miles Morales and a code for Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, the rather excellent 2018 original game given a major overhaul to take advantage of the PS5's more powerful hardware including ray tracing, improved higher quality textures, an increased draw distance, faster loading times and the same high-performance visual mode that will be available on Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

They're also throwing in three new Spider-Man costumes, new photo mode features and even some new trophies as well as, naturally, the full Marvel's Spider-Man: The City that Never Sleeps three-part DLC campaign.

You can check out the Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales footage for yourself below. Spider-Man: Miles Morales is set for launch on the same day as the PlayStation 5 on November 12 or November 19 depending on your region as well as—as we found out post-conference— PlayStation 4 which will also offer a free upgrade to the PS5 version.