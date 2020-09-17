In a somewhat surprisng move, Sony has confirmed during last night's PlayStation 5 showcase that upcoming PlayStation exclusives Horizon Forbidden West, Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Sackboy: A Big Adventure will all also launch on the PlayStation 4.

Confirmed in a PlayStation blog post following the conclusion of last night's event, PlayStation's Jim Ryan said: "We know that the PS4 community will transition to PS5 at different times, and we’re happy to announce PS4 versions of some of our exclusives. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Sackboy A Big Adventure, and Horizon Forbidden West will also launch on PS4. While these three games were designed to take advantage of PS5 and its unique next-gen features like the ultra-high-speed SSD and DualSense controller, PS4 owners will also be able to enjoy these experiences when they launch."

To sweeten the pot for those who decide to take the plunge on the PS5 later, Sony do say that the digital versions of these three games will come with a free upgrade to the PlayStation 5 versions, while those who get the physical versions will also get an upgrade as long as they pick up the console with the Ultra HD Blu Ray disc drive.

Speaking to The Washington Post in a later interview, Ryan spoke on the move: "No one should be disappointed. The PS5 versions of those games are built from the ground up to take advantage of the PS5 feature set, and we have an upgrade path for PS4 users to get the PS5 versions for free. It’s about people having choice. I’m really quite pleased about the situation."

It's a curious, if welcome move for those holding off buying a PS5 at launch, especially as Horizon Forbidden West currently isn't scheduled for release until 2021. Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Sackboy: A Big Adventure meanwhile are both set to release on the same day as the PlayStation 5, which releases November 12 in the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea and November 19 everywhere else.