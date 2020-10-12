We're into the final stretch before the PlayStation 5 is upon us, and as such Sony has been answering several pertinent questions as to transferring save data between cross-generational games, confirming that the process will be down to a per-game basis.

In an article posted on the PlayStation blog, the platform holder has confirmed that you will be able to transfer "digital games, game data, and game saves" from your PS4 to your new PlayStation 5 via LAN, Wi-Fi or just plugging in an external hard drive with the relevant data on—or, if you're a PlayStation Plus member, transfer saves via Cloud Saving.

However, for cross-generational games, Sony say that the functionality to allow PS4 saves to work with their PlayStation 5-upgraded counterparts will be a "a developer decision, and will vary title by title for cross-generational games." (Bear in mind, this doesn't apply to running a PlayStation 4 game through the system's backwards compatibility.)

The issue has come up a lot of late, with Sega's Yakuza: Like a Dragon and Codemasters' DiRT 5 both confirming they won't support using PS4 saves with the PS5 versions of their game, while conversely you will be able to transfer your save from PS4 to PS5 on Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Sackboy: A Grand Adventure as confirmed further on in the blog, although the latter will require a patch post-launch to enable the functionality.

So for now if you're worried about starting over on PS5, it looks like you'll have to check each game to see if your saves and progress will carry over on a case-by-case basis. The news comes hot on the heels of Sony revealing the very small list of PlayStation 4 games that won't work on PlayStation 5 when the console releases on November 12 (US, Canada, Mexico, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea) and November 19 (everywhere else).