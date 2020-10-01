DiRT 5 appears to be the latest title to confirm that game saves will not transfer over between generations on the PlayStation as per a tweet from the game's official Twitter account.

Spotted by Video Games Chronicle the tweet was made a few days ago in response to a fan, that confirmed that though Playgrounds creations will transfer over between PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, all other game progress will not meaning you'll have to start again from scratch should you take advantage of the game's free next-gen upgrade on Sony's consoles. This isn't the case for the Xbox Series S/X, where progress will transfer over from Xbox One.

DiRT 5 joins an ever-increasing list of games that seemingly won't let you carry progress over on PlayStation consoles, with Ryu Ga Gotaku studio confirming earlier this week that saves for the PS4 version of Yakuza: Like A Dragon will also not transfer across to the PS5. However, one game where you will seemingly be able to bring over your progress is in Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. (But not from the original PS4 Spider-Man to the PS5 Remastered version)

It's a bit of a confusing situation at the moment for PlayStation owners, with Sony yet to confirm exactly how you'll potentially get your PS4 data across to the PlayStation 5, but with only a few weeks left to go before the console launches, we can probably expect to hear more in the near future.

DiRT 5 is set for release on November 6 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC with an Xbox Series S/X version launching on November 10. A PlayStation 5 version will follow with Codemasters promising a release date announcement for that one "soon."