Sony has released more details on the PlayStation 5's backwards compatability with the PlayStation 4, including a list of games that definitely won't work with the new console when it launches this November.

The information comes from a new post on the PlayStation Support website (spotted by Eurogamer) and the good news is that the PlayStation 5 has kept to their previous target of ensuring "over 4000" PlayStation 4 games will work on the console at launch with a few exceptions.

Futhermore, select PS4 games will benefit from something being called "Game Boost" which the article says will offer some games a boost in frame rate. Of course, some games may include PS4 features that may not work with PlayStation 5, and so Sony reccomends that you should try and boot and play your games before purchasing any add-ons to ensure you're happy with the performance in case they "exhibit errors or unexpected behavior".

The ten PlayStation 4 games that won't work on the PS5 are as follows:

DWVR

Afro Samurai 2 Revenge of Kuma Volume One

TT Isle of Man - Ride on the Edge 2

Just Deal With It!

Shadow Complex Remastered

Robinson: The Journey

We Sing

Hitman Go: Definitive Edition

Shadwen

Joe's Diner

Thankfully, the list doesn't really have any major casualties, although it's a shame the excellent Shadow Complex Remastered won't make it to the next gen. The PlayStation 5 also won't support specific PlayStation 4 features, including PS4 Tournaments, In-Game Live and the PS4 Second Screen app.

It's also worth noting that the Share menu also cannot be displayed while playing a PS4 game on the PlayStation 5, but the support article also has a handy list of shortcuts you can still use should you want to capture your gameplay.

The PlayStation 5 is set for launch on November 12 in the US, Canada, Mexico, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea and November 19 for the Rest of the World including the UK.