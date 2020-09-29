It's come to light that people who purchase the upcoming Yakuza: Like A Dragon on PlayStation 4 won't be able to bring their save games with them once they upgrade to PlayStation 5.

Developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio confirmed the news in a tweet that means that, although fans get the upgrade itself for free—including for physical copies of the game— they'll have to start their game again from scratch once they're on the new console. The confirmation comes following yesterday's announcement that the game will be launching on PlayStation 5 in March, some four months after the game's release on PlayStation 4 in November.

There's been some questions about transfers of save games between PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 of late, with PushSquare noting that upgrades of Maneater from PS4 to PS5 will also not be able to carry their saves across the generation. However, it seems as per a tweet from Insomniac's community director James Stevenson you will be able to transfer your saves from Spider-Man: Miles Morales' PS4 version to the PS5 (although this doesn't apply for the original game to Spider-Man: Remastered.)

It's important to note that all of this appears to be mainly for games with a free PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5 upgrade and not necessarily for those PS4 games which are playable on PS5 via backwards compatiblity, although Sony are still to make it clearly exactly how or if you'll be able to transfer saves from your existing library between platforms. It certainly seems there's still a few questions hanging overhead before the PlayStation 5's launch this November 12 and November 19.

Yakuza: Like A Dragon meanwhile launches on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on November 10, 2020 and on PlayStation 5 on March 2, 2021.