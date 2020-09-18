Rebellion has announced this week that it's bringing two Sniper Elite games to various platforms, with Sniper Elite VR coming for the Oculus Quest and Sniper Elite 4 for the Nintendo Switch.

Sniper Elite VR is an all new campaign with dedicated missions and its own story where you take on the role of a soldier in the Italian Resistance. There's plenty of WW2 weapons for you to be getting your hands on and, naturally, the series' signature slow-motion Kill Cams are back with a VR twist. Motion Controls including Oculus Touch support are in there and of course plenty of comfort options to play how you prefer.

Meanwhile Sniper Elite 4 is of course the latest entry in the venerable series brought to Nintendo's portable console. Your campaign, arsenal and customisation options from the original release are all present and correct, along with co-op for up to four players and competitive multiplayer with up to 8 players. The Nintendo Switch version includes Motion Aiming, HD rumble, Pro Controller support and local wireless play. You can check out our review for the original release here.

There's a couple of trailers for both releases, which you can see for yourself below. Sniper Elite VR is yet to have a solid release date, but will be landing for Steam VR, PlayStation VR and now Oculus platforms soon, while Sniper Elite 4 comes to Nintendo Switch this Holiday 2020.