Behavior Interactive has announced that its asymmetric multiplayer horror game Dead by Daylight will get its eagerly anticpated crossover with Capcom's Resident Evil universe just in time for the former's fifth anniversary next month.

The Resident Evil chapter, first teased during a Resi showcase last month, will include a new map based on the Raccoon City Police Station as well as new survivors Leon S Kennedy and Jill Valentine. They'll of course be joined by a new killer in the form of Resident Evil 3's Nemesis.

Leon and Jill will have their own set of three perks, such as Leon's ability to craft a Flashbang while hiding in lockers, while the Nemesis will have an ability to infect survivors with the T-Virus, making them vulnerable to further tentacle attacks. Infected survivors must find one of a limited supply of vaccines on the map in order to stave off the infection and escape.

You can check out a trailer for the Resident Evil Chapter as well as the entire Dead by Daylight broadcast (cued up to the relevant section) below. The Resident Evil Chapter lands in Dead by Daylight on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia and PC on June 15.