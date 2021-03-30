Developer Insomniac Games has confirmed it plans to release a patch to 2016's Ratchet & Clank game next month to allow the game to run in 60FPS on PlayStation 5.

The studio announced the news via Twitter, where it also reminded players that the game is still available for free until the end of tomorrow as part of the currently ongoing Play at Home campaign via the PlayStation Store that will see Horizon: Zero Dawn go free next month alongside nine(!) other already available games.

It's perfect timing for fans to get themselves reaquainted with the series as they eagerly await the duo's next adventure, the PlayStation 5 exclusive Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart which is scheduled for release on June 11.