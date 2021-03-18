PlayStation has announced the next stage of its ongoing Play At Home scheme, declaring that it will be giving away a whopping nine PlayStation 4 games over the next month and then in April, the fantastic Horizon Zero Dawn.

As detailed on the PlayStation Blog, from March 25, players will be able to nab Abzu, Enter the Gungeon, Rez Infinite, Subnautica, The Witness, Astro Bot: Rescue Mission, Moss, Thumper and Paper Beast for absolutely zero charge to keep.

Then, on April 19 players will also be able to get themselves a free copy of the brilliant 2017 adventure Horizon Zero Dawn in its Complete Edition guise, which includes the main game and its The Frozen Wilds expansion in their entirety. You'll be able to nab this freebie through the PlayStation Store until May 15 at 04:00 BST.

PlayStation first held its Play At Home scheme last year at the start of the global pandemic to encourage players to stay indoors. The second iteration kicked off at the beginning of this month with PlayStation giving away 2016's Ratchet & Clank remake for PlayStation 4, which is still available until April 1 if you've not picked it up yet.

The Play At Home initative is set to run until June, with PlayStation saying they'll have more to share soon — so there may still be more freebies to come. We'll keep our eye out and let you know if that happens.