PlayStation has announced the return of its Play at Home scheme for the second year, and will offer a free copy of 2016's excellent Ratchet and Clank reboot on PlayStation 4 for free to keep for all users next week.

The scheme, which is set to last four months from March 2 at 4am GMT until the end of June (as per the PlayStation Blog), promises free games and entertainment for the next four months, and will start with the free copy of Ratchet and Clank to download through the PlayStation Store alongside an exclusive extended 90 day access to anime app Funimation in the countries where the app is available.

More free games and offers on entertainment are promised over the course of the scheme, with further details to be announced over the next few weeks. The Play At Home scheme was first launched last April during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and offered players a free copy of Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey.