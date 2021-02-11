Insomniac Games and PlayStation Studios have announced that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart now has a release date and will be launching for the PlayStation 5 on June 11 of this year.

As announced via the PlayStation Blog, the game will be releasing almost exactly a year since it was revealed at the PlayStation 5 event last summer, and sees the popular pair go on a dimension hopping adventure after being ripped apart from each other by the evil Dr Nefarious and his wicked schemes.

The developers have also announced a pair of pre-order bonuses, with the Carbonox armour from 2003's Ratchet and Clank: Going Commando and the Pixelizer weapon from 2016's Ratchet & Clank for the PS4 unlocked early for those who choose to put their money down ahead of time. There's also a Digital Deluxe Edition up for pre-order that includes the full game, five armour sets, a photo mode sticker pack, a digital artbook and soundtrack as well as 20 Raritanium to give you a leg up on upgrading your weapons.

Check out the brief trailer announcing the date below. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will launch exclusively for the PlayStation 5 on June 11, 2021.