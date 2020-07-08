Pokémon Go has hit $3.6 billion in global player spending since its launch in 2016.

Sensor Tower reports that the monster-hunting game has steadily grown in popularity and profits over the past four years, with its most lucrative year generating $905 million in 2019. The game is reliant on mobility to catch Pokémon and participate in the game’s events, and so the pandemic threatened the viability of the game as lockdowns and quarantines were enacted in a number of countries.

However, Niantic adapted to these alternative requirements of its players, and introduced remote raids and easier goals like halved walking distances for Eggs and Candy. It cancelled its Community Days for the safety of players, and Pokémon Go Fest 2020 will be an entirely digital event. Interestingly, spending did not decrease, either, and approximately $50.1 million was spent in the game by players in the first three weeks of March.

Pokémon Go is out now for iOS and Android.

