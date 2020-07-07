Rian Johnson, director of Looper, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and Knives Out, collaborated with Niantic to direct an advert for Pokémon Go Fest 2020.

“It was a real pleasure working with Niantic on this spot,” said the filmmaker. “It was a new experience for me to direct a production remotely, and I enjoyed the highly collaborative process and think we put together a fun and upbeat commercial that fans will enjoy.” Pokémon Go Fest 2020 will be held from July 26 to July 27, and will be a virtual event.

More than 75 species of Pokémon will be present in the ticketed event, and will pop up in the wild, in raids, and in research encounters. “Experience five rotating habitats themed after fire, water, grass, battle, and friendship! Each will feature different Pokémon and challenges,” said the developer. Moreover, there will be a virtual team lounge for Valor, Mystic, and Instinct players to get to know each other and participate in giveaways. Finally, Niantic will release a free downloadable and printable packet, which will “contain paper crafts and decorations to help bring the Pokémon GO Fest experience to life for every Trainer in your household.”

Pokémon Go is out now for iOS and Android devices.

