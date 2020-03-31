Niantic has announced new features that are in development for Pokémon Go that adapt the game for the coronavirus crisis (via Polygon).

Preventative measures like physical distancing and quarantines are in place in many countries across the world to slow the spread of the virus. Pokémon Go is a game that uses the device’s location and asks its players to explore their surroundings for wild Pokémon and items like Poké Balls, Berries, and Potions. As a result of the outbreak, the gameplay has been adjusted to reflect the fact that many people aren’t able to play the way they usually would.

Firstly, Niantic offered bundles of Incense and Poké Balls for one Poké Coin in the in-game shop. Spawns of wild Pokémon have increased, and distances to hatch eggs have been halved. Now, a new feature will let players attend raid battles with friends without leaving the house. Remote raids are coming soon, but it’s not clear how they will work at the moment. Additionally, Adventure Sync will take into account a player’s exercise inside the house, like cleaning the house or running on the treadmill.

Finally, Niantic is working on an alternative to the Pokémon Go Fest, and will also explore how players may be able to reach other locations from their home base. More information on these additions is sure to come in time.

Pokémon Go is out now for Android and iOS devices.