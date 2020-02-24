Xbox boss Phil Spencer shared Xbox Series X specifications in an article posted to Xbox Wire, confirming new technical capabilities like 12 teraflops graphics processing unit, variable rate shading, and DirectX raytracing.

Some of the stuff in this post was previously announced, like support for 120 fps using the custom-made processor from AMD with Zen 2 and Navi architecture. However, we know now that the console will have a 12 teraflops GPU, enabling the Xbox Series X to be “a true generational leap in processing and graphics power with cutting edge techniques resulting in higher framerates, larger, more sophisticated game worlds, and an immersive experience unlike anything seen in console gaming.”

The variable rate shading will let games attain more stable frame rates and higher resolution without sacrificing the quality of the image. And, the hardware-accelerated DirectX raytracing will offer realistic lighting effects and physics systems, and Spencer claims that this is a first for console gaming experiences. Zoomy SSD storage will make loading times a thing of the past, the HDMI 2.1 port will achieve better refresh rates and TV compatibility without tearing, and the dynamic latency input promises immediate response to controller input.

Expectedly, Xbox Game Pass remains a core feature, but Smart Delivery will “empower you to buy a game once and know that... you are getting the right version of that game whatever Xbox you're playing on.” In other words, if you buy Dying Light 2 for your Xbox One, you’ll also get the Xbox Series X version to boot. All Xbox Game Studios exclusives will have this, and Spencer said that publishers will be offered Smart Delivery as an opt-in thing. And, Quick Resume on the Xbox Series X will pause games without the need for a pause screen. For example, if you drop out of Watch Dogs Legion, boot up Halo Infinite, postpone Master Chief’s mission, then go back to Blighty, you’ll be exactly where you left off.

“Whether it’s empowering amazing creators at our 15 Xbox Game Studios, fueling game discovery with Xbox Game Pass, or expanding what and where you can play with Project xCloud, Team Xbox stands for frictionless pathways between players and the best experiences our remarkable art form has to offer,” concluded Spencer. “Xbox Series X represents that same commitment for players who want immediate immersion in games that also look and feel better than ever.”

Finally, he affirmed that news about the Xbox Series X will continue “in the coming months,” and will make an appearance at E3 2020. The Xbox Series X will launch in the holiday season of 2020.

