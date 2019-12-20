In a post on the developer's blog, 343 Industries revealed some new information on the upcoming Halo Infinite.

343 confirmed that the game is going to be playable in 2020 by way of “Flighting programs”—which are basically like beta tests. “These opt-in flights will start small and slowly expand out until release, so sign up for the Halo Insider program!” the post reads.

The post does’t go into much detail on what exactly will be tested, but it would make sense that the tests would be for the game’s multiplayer, given that it will sustain Halo Infinite well beyond its release, and that there will also be an internal “Pro Team” to help sort out balance issues with the game.

There is also good news for fans of Halo: Reach, with the popular Forge creator mode making a return for Infinite, and with added undo and redo functions.

On top of all of that, there is new concept art, which looks suitable Halo-y—check it out here.

Halo Infinite will be released Christmas 2020 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC.