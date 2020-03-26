Nintendo has revealed that one of the new fighters on their way to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is a character from ARMS (via Twinfinite).

It’s about time. The fact that there isn’t a fighter from ARMS in the game already is a little baffling, but it’s happening now, at least. In the world of ARMS, a proportion of the population possess limbs that are retractable and extendable like long springs. This sounds cool in theory, but in practice, the arms are inert and inconvenient like overcooked pasta. The person must wear a special mask that “stabilises” their arms, and yes, this is all actual lore for ARMS.

We don’t know which of the fifteen fighters in ARMS will be making their way to Ultimate. What we do know is that the fighter will debut in June as the first addition of the second Fighters Pass. Moreover, Nintendo announced that there will be a free trial of ARMS for Switch Online subscribers from March 26 to April 6.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is out now for the Nintendo Switch. Watch the announcement trailer for the new fighter below.