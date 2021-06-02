Hello Games has released it's latest major update to space exploration adventure No Man's Sky, with the latest Prisms update heavily focused on improving the game's visuals, amongst a whole host of new features.

Some of the highlights include the addition of Screen Space Reflections for PC and next-generation consoles, as well as improvements and additions to volumetric lighting across the board, as well as many other fancy graphics-related terms like Parallax Occlusion Mapping and Refractions, with the long and short meaning the game is very likely to have a whole new upgraded look when you next boot it up.

Away from visual improvements, this update also adds new weather effects, rideable flying creatures and even the addition of fur to many creatures, adding extra variety and "additional fuzziness" naturally. UI, Bytebeat Sharing and Drum improvements are also included, as well as the addition of Frieghter bases and much, much more.

You can check out the full extensive patch notes for the No Man's Sky Prisms update here, and the update is live now in No Man's Sky on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.