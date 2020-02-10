Team Ninja’s action role-playing samurai soulslike Nioh has exceeded three million units in digital and physical sales (via Gematsu).

Team Ninja will release Nioh 2 next month, but the question of its next game is being posed, and it seems the developer would like to focus on the future of gaming. “I believe that a new console will bring new opportunities and we would like to create a new game, a new intellectual property for PlayStation 5,” said president Yosuke Hayashi to Eurogamer Portugal. “We created the Nioh series for PS4 and we would like to do the same for PS5.” Whether that new game would be a new Ninja Gaiden game remains to be seen, but a handful of Nioh 2 developers would like to return to Ryu Hayabasa.

Nioh 2 will launch for PlayStation 4 on March 13.

