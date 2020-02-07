Team Ninja, the developer of the Dead or Alive, Ninja Gaiden, and Nioh series, would leap at the chance to make a new game for the PlayStation 5 (via Push Square).

Nioh 2 is coming in March, and given the positive critical and commercial reception to Nioh, people are keen to know Team Ninja’s next move. In an interview with IGN, game director Fumihiko Yasuda said that it would be happy to return to Ryu Hayabasa’s saga. “The core members of the team that worked on Ninja Gaiden want to make a new game,” said Yasuda. “We are aware that some fans wanted Ninja Gaiden more than Nioh 2. Now we see a lot of ninja games like [Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice] as well, and we see a lot of good inspirations in those games, so we hope to deliver some good news one day.” Remakes and remasters do very well these days, and it would be fabulous to see a classic ninja game rise among the recent Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and the upcoming Ghost of Tsushima.

However, Team Ninja isn’t one to rake over the ashes with rose-tinted glasses. It’s also interested in creating a totally new game that takes advantage of the PlayStation 5’s terrific technical prowess. “I believe that a new console will bring new opportunities and we would like to create a new game, a new intellectual property for PlayStation 5,” said president Yosuke Hayashi to Eurogamer Portugal. “We created the Nioh series for PS4 and we would like to do the same for PS5.” His comment isn’t to say that Nioh 3 or a new Ninja Gaiden game are off the table, but it shows that the developer can’t wait to get cracking with the next-generation console. Given how good Nioh is and the diversity of its portfolio—including Dead or Alive 6, Dissidia Final Fantasy NT, and Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order—it would be intriguing to see what the team makes of that opportunity.

Nioh 2 will be released for the PlayStation 4 on March 13, 2020.

