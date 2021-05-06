Nintendo is celebrating its most profitable year to date according to its financial results for the year ending March 31, 2021 which the company released overnight, with 84.59 million Nintendo Switch consoles sold.

As first spotted by Eurogamer, the figures released to investors this morning also include 587.1 million games sold, giving the company an operating profit of $6 billion USD and its second-best year of revenue with over $16.6 billion USD. These numbers mean that the Switch is now closing in on the record set by the company's best selling console of all time, the original Nintendo Wii, which stands at 101 million consoles sold.

The usual suspects make up the highlights of the software sales, with 20.85 million units of Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Mario Kart 8: Deluxe sitting comfotably at 10.62 million units, while Super Mario 3D All-Stars—despite only being on sale for a limited time—clocked up 9.01 million units.

Ring Fit Adventure also helped pull in sales figures as people looked to try and keep in shape during global lockdowns and thus managed a respectable 7.38 millon units sold. While we're on the subject of lockdowns, they of course also helped Nintendo score big with digital sales last year, up 8.8% to a whopping 42.8% of the company's total software sales.

Nintendo certainly don't seem to be resting on their laurels either. Last week's release of New Pokémon Snap is already doing very well and currently sitting atop the UK sales charts for this week (thanks, GamesIndustry.biz) and with a new Blue Nintendo Switch Lite set to launch tomorrow, we're only left to wonder whether those Nintendo Switch Pro rumours that keep popping up will eventually bear fruit?