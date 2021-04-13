Nintendo has announced it'll be launching a brand new colour for the Nintendo Switch Lite, with a new Blue version joining the existing Coral, Yellow, Grey and Turquoise colours on May 7 at the console's standard RRP of £199.99 GBP.

The launch of the new colour console will come just a short time following the release of New Pokemon Snap on April 30 and the Switch version of Mii-based adventure game Miitopia, which is set to launch itself on May 21.

Nintendo Switch has continued to sell very well, of course, with the console reaching the 80 million sales milestone back in February meaning it's sold more than the lifetime sales of the Nintendo 3DS. Meanwhile rumours continue to persist that a Nintendo Switch Pro may be on the way soon, with the latest reports claiming it'll feature a 720p OLED screen with 4K output capabilities.